Koku needs protection, there's an assassination attempt attempt on his life - Owusu Bempah

General News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, has prophesied that some persons are plotting to assassinate the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho.



According to the man of God, this prophecy should not be treated as the usual political issue.



He indicated that these persons, want to bring his life to an immediate end.



He said persons who are unaware of this should not use that as an opportunity to insult him.



Prophet Bempah went on to state that Mr. Anyidoho within himself knows there is an attempt of his life.



“If Mr. Anyidoho would be truthful to himself, he would confirm that what I am saying is true and would not doubt it,” he added.



Prophet Bempah said “I am talking about matters of the spiritual realm. The media should not attack or insult me, bloggers should not attack or insult me.”



He advised Mr. Anyidoho to come and see him so he would give him some directions to avert the assassination attempt.



He said the former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress is a national asset hence deserves protection.



He further indicated Mr. Anyidoho has not completed the assignment God gave him on earth and for that reason, he must be protected.



In his prophecy, he added Mr. Anyidoho would be like the stone the builders rejected and the donkey that was abandoned but found favour with Jesus Christ and rode on to Jerusalem.



He said the outspoken politician has what it takes to make people great leaders and presidents of the republic.