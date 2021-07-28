Koku Anyidoho will go to court - Allotey Jacobs discloses

Politics of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Koku Anyidoho has been sacked from the National Democratic Congress party



• This comes after several complaints from some members of the party about Anyidoho's behaviour towards the party in public



• The NDC has asked him to challenge this action in court



Suspended member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has disclosed that Koku Anyidoho will take legal actions against the party for expelling him.



He averred that Koku Anyidoho was not served a letter when he was suspended months ago, neither was he asked to appear before the disciplinary committee.



Speaking on Peace FM's ‘Kokrokroo’ on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Allotey Jacobs said, "Koku will go to court. First, there was no letter of suspension served on him. I chat with Koku every day; we've been a team from 2002 . . . we've been so close and you take us out but, well, what goes around comes around. Koku will go to court because [1] they didn't serve him with a letter of suspension. They didn't give him a letter to appear before the Disciplinary Committee."



"Those at the party headquarters know where Koku lives, then all of sudden, they claim they have had a FEC meeting. Anyway, every Tuesday, they hold their FEC meeting and then we don't know whether the devil was walking in the shadows of the meeting. Whether the devil was present, whether his shadows influenced the decision as to what we read yesterday that Koku has been expelled from the NDC party. He will defend his course," he added.



A statement by the party on Tuesday said Koku Anyidoho who was already on suspension cannot parade himself as a member of the party any more.



In a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, it said, the decision was taken by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress.



“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter, you are no longer recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such," part of the statement read.



Koku Anyidoho has been asked to return any property in his custody belonging to the party.



Also, he will forfeit monies, dues or subscription fees that he’s made to the party while he was an active member.



