Koku Anyidoho vows to thwart Asiedu Nketiah's NDC Chairmanship aspiration

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed to prevent his former boss, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah from becoming the next chairman of the main opposition party.



According to him, General Mosquito - as he is known popularly - is motivated to run for the national chairman position because of “personal perfidious ambition”.



"Asiedu-Nketiah, as National Chairman and Leader of NDC? Kai!!!" Anyidoho said.



In a series of tweets, while announcing his 'comeback' to active politics, Anyidoho indicated that he is against the candidature of General Mosquito because he is the “most poisonous and destructive element within the top of the NDC and he shall be exposed and NOT allowed to become National Chairman and Leader of the Party of Jerry John Rawlings.



"I thought Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be General Secretary for life! Why does he now want to become National Chairman? He only wants to become National Chairman so he can use Article 25 of the Party's Constitution to become Leader, and pursue his personal perfidious ambition.



"Article 25 of the NDC'S constitution states that, when we are in opposition and not elected a Flagbearer, the National Chairman doubles as the Leader of the Party. Currently, we have no Flagbearer. Ofosu-Ampofo has failed to be a Leader but Asiedu-Nketiah is NOT the alternative.



"The House Cleaning Exercise has started in the NDC: We shall sweep out the charlatans; restore dignity to NDC & appease the souls of the real fallen fighters & Founding Fathers/Mothers of the Revolution. "We no go sit down make dem cheat us every day. Walahi! Aluta continua.



"I am back full swing into active NDC politics and we shall not pay any ransom to those who have hijacked our PARTY: we shall take back what legitimately belongs to us. "Revo Revo Revolution, has a long way to go but has come to stay". Who born dog?



"Nobody has sacked me from NDC and nobody can sack me from NDC. Let Asiedu-Nketiah provide material evidence as to the steps that supposedly led to him having mental masturbation and dreaming that he has sacked me from the NDC," Koku Anyidoho tweeted.



General Mosquito is widely rumoured to be interested in the National Chairmanship of the party after decades as General Secretary. He has not officially declared his intention and is likely to go against current chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, who has announced his re-election bid.





