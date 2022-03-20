Koku Anyidoho vows to expose alleged ‘threats’ by Lordina Mahama against him

Diasporian News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Koku Anyidoho goes on scathing social media attack on NDC members



Koku Anyidoho expelled from NDC



‘John Mahama shall not destroy NDC’, Anyidoho



Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho has threatened to reveal alleged 'threats' he claims were made to him by the former first lady, Lordina Mahama.



In a series of tweets posted on Sunday March 20, 2022, Koku Anyidoho alleged that Lordina Mahama and her husband [John Mahama] had called him to inform him of plans to ‘deal with him’.



“I will tell the story of how Lordina Mahama called me to threaten me that she and her husband will deal with me,” Anyidoho wrote.



Although the tweets are mere allegations, it would not be the first time Koku Anyidoho has launched a series of scathing social media attacks and revelations against members of the NDC, especially the former president.



