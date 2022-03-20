Koku Anyidoho vows to expose alleged ‘threats’ by Lordina Mahama against him

Diasporian News of Sunday, 20 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Koku Anyidoho goes on scathing social media attack on NDC members
Koku Anyidoho expelled from NDC
‘John Mahama shall not destroy NDC’, Anyidoho
Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho has threatened to reveal alleged 'threats' he claims were made to him by the former first lady, Lordina Mahama.
In a series of tweets posted on Sunday March 20, 2022, Koku Anyidoho alleged that Lordina Mahama and her husband [John Mahama] had called him to inform him of plans to ‘deal with him’.
“I will tell the story of how Lordina Mahama called me to threaten me that she and her husband will deal with me,” Anyidoho wrote.
Although the tweets are mere allegations, it would not be the first time Koku Anyidoho has launched a series of scathing social media attacks and revelations against members of the NDC, especially the former president.
I will tell the story of how Lordina Mahama called me to threaten me that she and her husband will deal with me.— Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) March 20, 2022
Can Omane-Boamah and Okudjeto Ablakwa say they did not call me less than 48hrs after the death of President Atta-Mills, only for Omane-Boamah to tell me to leave the Presidency because the new President, John Dramani Mahama, said he can't "work with me for obvious reasons"?.— Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) March 20, 2022
I have consistently said that if, Sammy Atta-Mills, (MP for KEEA), makes a big mistake and crosses my path; that would be his own business.— Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) March 20, 2022
John Mahama shall NOT Destroy the NDC— Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) March 20, 2022