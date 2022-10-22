Koku Anyidoho stings Asiedu Nketiah again as NDC Executive elections draws close

General News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

A former member of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho has made some allegations against the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah.



According to him, the General Secretary is a manipulator, who sparks confusion and is fond of pushing people to the wall and watching them react.



“Asiedu-Nketiah, he is one of those people. He thinks he is smarter than anybody… He likes to provoke, he will provoke, and if you make a mistake and you go after him, he will sit and he will laugh,” he said.



“Asiedu-Nketiah thinks that he can just sit down, manipulate the party’s constitution, and get away with it, but he failed at my end.”



According to him, since he always exuded a ‘yes sir, yes sir’ demeanour, the General secretary did not know he had an idea of the sort of person he actually was.



He also asserted that when they moved to the headquarters initially, “there were strong lines of division created by some persons, they say pro-Mills, pro-Mahama, as far as I am concerned there is only one NDC that is my orientation” he told Kessben FM.



He alleged that people wanted to remove the pro-Mills people from the party's executive council of which Asiedu-Nketiah was a part.



Koku noted that people wanted him to contest Asiedu-Nketiah adding that it was the beginning of all the tussle between him and the current General Secretary.



“I refused to contest Asiedu-Nketiah and he knows the story, so he drove to me… I am saying this that Asiedu-Nketiah drove to me at the Castle that time his mother had died…he thanked me profusely for refusing to contest his seat, and said he now understands why President Mills likes me,” he added.



He further added that Asiedu-Nketiah swore on his mother’s death not to contest the fourth time but step aside for him (Koku) to take over as General Secretary.



He also stated emphatically that “nobody has suspended me from NDC” adding that he has not been served any letter aside from what is circulating on social media.



