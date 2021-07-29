Koku Anyidoho's dismissal: What goes around comes around - Allotey warns NDC

Politics of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has jabbed the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for dismissing their former Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho.



A statement issued by the NDC under the signature of the party's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia indicated that Mr. Anyidoho has been sacked from the party with immediate effect.



"The Functional Executive Committee (FEC), acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the party. You, are, therefore by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic congress and for that matter, you are no more recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such," portions of the statement read.



The statement further directed Koku Anyidoho to "return any party property that may be in your custody and you shall also forfeit any monies, dues or subscription fees that you may have made to the party".



In reaction to Koku's dismissal, Allotey Jacobs feared for the future of the NDC with the party left in the hands of the current leadership, with particular emphasis on Mr. Asiedu Nketia.



Allotey Jacobs seemingly regretted playing a role in the election of Mr. Asiedu Nketia as the party's Chief Scribe saying their decision, which they made after being convinced by the late Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings to vote for Mr. Asiedu Nketia, had "boomerang on us".



On the trend that the party is taking, Allotey strongly opined that any person who dissents to the party's ways is seen as a threat and therefore faces dismissal.



This, to him, shouldn't be encouraged stating, "today, any dissention, you're sacked. You're suspended. You're this; you're that! And they keep the ignorant and the innocent ones going that what we've done is good for the party but well I no longer belong to that party".



Allotey Jacobs warned the party executives not to rejoice over their acts because they will one day taste the punishment they're dishing out to others.



"What goes around comes around," he bellowed.