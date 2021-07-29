Koku Anyidoho runs to court to challenge his dismissal from NDC - Report

General News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho is heading to the law court to challenge his dismissal from the National Democratic Congress (NDC). This is According to Angel FM.



The former Deputy Secretary of the main opposition political party was sacked from the NDC party on Tuesday, 27th July 2021.



In a letter addressed to Mr Anyidoho, the party stated that the decision comes after the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against him.



“The Committee’s report found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct and anti-party behavior and recommended your outright expulsion from the Party.”



“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter, you are no more recognized as a member of the Party and cannot carry yourself as such,” parts of the statement, signed by the General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, reads.



The party also accused him of failing to respond to several letters which were written to him and also failing to appear before the committee while under investigations.



“He always claimed that he never received copies of letters sent to him. Messages sent to him on whatsapp also ticked double but still he would claim he didn’t receive them…,” a Deputy Communication Officer of the NDC, Ako Gunn said.



But Koku Anyidoho still insists he never received any of the messages hence his insistence on going to court to challenge FEC’s decision.



The press secretary to late Ghanaian leader, John Atta Mills will be heading to the courts soon for redress.



