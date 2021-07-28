Koku Anyidoho may challenge his expulsion from NDC in court – Ben Epshon

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Pollster and Managing Editor of the Dispatch, Mr Ben Ephson has said that the suspended former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho may challenge his dismissal from the party in court.



Mr Ephosn who said he was not surprised about the news of Mr Anyidoho’s suspension told Moro Awudu in interview on Tuesday July 27 that “If you look at what has been done concerning Allotey Jacobs and Atubiga I think that I saw it coming. I wasn’t surprised at all.



“I think that unlike Allotey and Atubiga, he may decide to challenge his expulsion in the law court.”



In pursuant to an earlier decision to suspend Mr Anyidoho, from the NDC, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) has expelled him entirely.



By the decision taken on Tuesday, July 27, Mr Anyidoho is no longer to hold himself as a member of the NDC.



In a letter signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia to communicate the decision of FEC to him, the former Presidential Spokesperson was found guilty of the allegations of “misconduct” and “anti-party behaviour”.



In January, FEC decided to act on two separate petitions brought before it by Oti Region’s Communications Officer, Mobarak Abdul-Karim, and Bono Region’s Deputy Communications Officer, Eric



The petitions were referred to the Disciplinary Committee for further action for which Mr Anyidoho was suspended.



“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the party,” the letter dated Tuesday, July 27, 2021 said.



“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter you are no more recognised as a member the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”



Koku Anyidoho is expected to return any party property in his custody and shall forfeit any monies, dues or subscription fees he might have made to the party.



