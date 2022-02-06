Koku Anyidoho dares Mahama to public debate as he demands inquest into Atta Mills’ death

General News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Koku Anyidoho recounts favorite moments with Atta Mills



Mahama reveals how he reacted to news of Atta Mills’ death



Koku chides Mahama over Atta-Mills Memorial Heritage



Samuel Koku Anyidoho, head of Communications at the Office of the President during the era of Professor John Evans Atta Mills has challenged then Vice President John Dramani Mahama to a public debate over circumstances leading to the death of the late president and other issues around their relationship.



The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress is demanding a probe into the death of Professor Mills, a decade after his death.



Koku in a series of posts on social media urged Ghanaians to ask the Mahama administration about events that preceded the death of Professor Mills.



“I continue to dare John Dramani Mahama to an OPEN DEBATE. People of of Ghana, please openly ask for an, INQUEST, into the death of President John Evans Atta-Mills I beg you in the name of God Almighty



“I am an accomplished citizen of Ghana, with All Rights accruing to me under the Constitution of the Republic. After 10 years of his death, I am respectfully requesting for an, INQUEST, into the death of President John Evans Atta-Mills. God bless our Homeland Ghana,” he posted on social media.



Koku Anyiodo also gave an insight into the genesis of his ‘troubles’ with John Mahama, alleging that his failure to collude with John Mahama to undermine President Atta Mills is what led to their racous relationship.



“I REFUSED to support John Mahama to undermine, Prez Atta-Mills; that is why he has HATED me ALL these years. When John Mahama became President; did he allow Vice President Amissah-Arthur to undermine him? No! I have no regrets that JM did not get me to undermine Atta-Mills,” he tweeted.



Koku’s latest outburst was activated by a lecture held by the Atta-Mills Memorial Heritage on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.



The lecture was held to honor the late president with some leading members of the NDC and persons in the academia featuring.



Koku views the move as a plot by some persons to make irrelevant the Atta-Mills Memorial Institute which he heads.







