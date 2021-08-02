Koku Anyidoho asks NDC for his expulsion letter

• Koku Anyidoho has requested for his sack letter



• This will make him take certain decisions in life



• He's asked the party to act quickly on his letter sent to them



Koku Anyidoho has requested his expelled letter from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He said getting the letter will enable him advise himself and take certain steps.



Anyidoho's comments come after the party officially announced his sacking on July 27, 2021.



In a letter addressed to the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, the sacked NDC member said, “I am please requesting for the ‘expulsion’ letter for my perusal to enable me advice myself on the subsequent action(s) that I need to take.”



“In case that you have obliterated by phone number from your records, you can please reach me on 0208138709. Please treat this letter as very urgent sir! I remain a loyal member of the National Democratic Congress,” part of his letter read.





Respectfully, I have asked for the letter that is supposed to have expelled me, Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho, from the National Democratic Congress. I am NDC for life oooooo!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FksMmBssX1