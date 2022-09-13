'Koko' served in ‘rubber’ is poisonous - Dietician

Health News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Medical Dietician, Dr. Ibrahim Osman, has warned that it is poisonous to drink porridge popularly known as "koko" from rubber.



According to the medical practitioner, serving the hot beverage in a rubber [polythene bag] is harmful to the human system. The rubber contains chemicals that can cause cancer or asthma or diabetes.



On my Lawyer my counselor show hosted by Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, Mr Osman indicated that, koko sellers do not prepare the beverage well.



Watch the video below:



