Koko Plus Foundation donates 8000 sachets of ‘Koko Plus’ to Kumasi Children’s Home

Regional News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: Koko Plus Foundation

Koko Plus Foundation, producers of Koko Plus, a food supplement to improve nutrition among children has donated 8000 sachets of their products to the Kumasi Children’s Home in the Ashanti Region.



The gesture in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) was aimed at improving child nutrition within the facility and the country at large.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Country Manager for Koko Plus Foundation Yusuke Takahashi said it was important to ensure that children grew with the right nutrition especially after passing through the six month exclusive breastfeeding period.



“We encourage parents to implement exclusive breastfeeding for new born babies as directed by the GHS before introducing them to regular meals,” he said.



“In transition from the period after exclusive breastfeeding to regular meals, it is important to add the right nutrients to their meals,” he added.



“Koko Plus provides the right nutrients such as amino acids, calcium, zinc, vitamins A, B1, B2 and B6 to help the growth of children,” he explained.



Mr Takahashi, therefore, urged parents to patronize Koko Plus as a supplement to their meals to develop their bodies and minds.





Koko Plus is a protein/micro-nutrient provider to be added to any complementary foods. Adding one sachet of Koko Plus to complementary foods significantly improves the nutritional content of foods.



Koko Plus is recommended for all parents who wish for instant health growth. Koko Plus is rich as a mix of soya-bean powder, essential amino acids (especially lysine), vitamins and minerals and is designed for children aged 6-24 months. The product is in powder form and is to be added to complementary foods prior to feeding.