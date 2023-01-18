Kojooku residents cry over bad roads, lack of hospital; bemoan MP’s promise-and-fail attitude

Regional News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: www.classfmonline.com

The residents of Kojooku in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region have bemoaned the promise-and-fail attitude of their Member of Parliament, Desmond De-Graft Paitoo.



According to the residents, the MP’s promise to assist the community to build a hospital has not materialised for the past eight months.





They said the lack of a hospital facility in the area has led to pregnant women being carried on motorbikes to access healthcare when they are due.





It is given this that residents through a self-help project decided to construct a hospital to help save lives in the community.



And during the sod-cutting for the project, the MP came to promise them iron rods as well as smooth completion of the project.



“Since the sod was cut nothing has been heard of the MP’s promise,” a resident notes.



Complaining about the MP’s behaviour on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, January 16, 2023, an opinion leader, Isaaka Sadiq, said the community decided to have the hospital constructed because residents had to travel to Gomoa Nyanyano to access healthcare in a makeshift clinic.



He said this coupled with the bad roads, ends in the death of people when they are being rushed to healthcare centres.



It is because of this the community of Kojooku, made up of about five thousand residents, decided to construct a hospital to help save the situation, he noted.



He also explained that when the MP got wind of the community’s decision, he came to promise to ensure the hospital is built in no time to help arrest the suffering of the people.



He said the MP directed that the designs for the building be changed to a storey building, to which they obliged.



“After all these, the MP made a pledge to supply the iron needs of the construction but to date, nothing has been heard from him,” Isaaka Sadiq said.



The MP, for his part, has explained that nobody has called his attention to the current state of the building.



He was quick to add that the issue of the roads in the area lay with the Ministry responsible for the construction of roads.



He says the Ministry said it has no money for the construction of new roads this year.



“I have been to the Ministry Department and Agency and was told by one of the directors that there is no money for the construction of the Kojooku to Nyanyno road,” he revealed.



He called on the leadership of the community to call on him to make amends for the smooth completion of the facility.