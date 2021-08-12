Kojo Danquah accuses Akufo-Addo of benefitting from Sputnik deal

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

A member of the NDC Communication team has slammed the Akufo-Addo led government for overly protecting Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu following the controversial Sputnik V vaccine procurement contract.



Speaking on Tonton Sansan hosted by Prince Minkah on TV XYZ, Danquah wondered why the Minister was still in office after an ad-hoc committee constituted by Parliament to investigate the matter recommended, among other things, that Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta take steps to recover $2.85 million already paid to Sheikh Al Maktoum, the middleman who was contacted to get Ghana the vaccines.



“If President Akufo-Addo did not benefit from the deal, why then would he leave the minister in office?” Danquah quizzed.



The Dormaa Central Legislator, who is been hounded by some Ghanaians and CSOs for signing a contract for COVID-19 vaccines without Parliamentary approval.



President Akufo-Addo has also come under fire for shielding Agyemang Manu, after an ad-hoc committee constituted by Parliament to investigate circumstances surrounding the botched deal submitted its report to the House on Friday, August 6, 2021.



The Health Ministry agreed at US$19.00 per dose with Al Maktoum although ex-factory price of the vaccine was $US10, the committee’s findings revealed. The 29-paged report produced by the committee also revealed that Ghana paid US$2.85 million (GHS 16 million) [50% of total cost] in advance to Messrs Al Maktoum although the minister said he had no knowledge of such.



Agyemang Manu Has Suffered



Reacting to the controversy for the first time, President Nana Akufo-Addo, has said the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has endured a lot of suffering at the Ministry.



Speaking to the chiefs and people of the Bono Region, Akufo-Addo acknowledged the Minister as one of the illustrious sons from the Bono Region who has served well in his administration.



“There are a lot of people from the Bono Region in my government; including the Minister of Health, who is currently receiving slaps [from Ghanaians]. He is an indigene of Dormaa.”



“He has really suffered in that Health Ministry and is still suffering,” he said of the appointee while laughing together with dignitaries and others gathered at the venue.”



