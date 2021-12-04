Kojo Bonsu visits Akropong School for the Blind

General News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu on December 3, joined the students of the Akropong School for the Blind to celebrate the holiday in a special manner after his visit to farmers in the Oboum, Asalaja and Domeabra communities of the Ga South District.



He had a humbling and inspirational interaction with the students as he encouraged them to aspire for higher heights with the world awaiting their greatest exploits.



Mr Bonsu used the opportunity to present some items to the school and an undisclosed amount of money.



In his address, he said, "I encourage you to be steadfast in your drive to add value to yourselves so that you will also proudly one day contribute in your own unique ways to building this nation we call Ghana"



He encouraged the students to be optimistic saying, "With the phenomenal developments in science, modern technology is finding very interesting ways to empower physically challenged individuals to play a mainstream role in life. There are many jobs that are now possible for you to be employed in because of these advances and the future will only get brighter as some of you with your intelligent minds will eventually be part of the creative process of bringing some of these new innovations to life".









He also encouraged the students to take pride in the fact that the Akropong School of the Blind was the first of its kind in all of West Africa founded in 1945.



The Head Mistress of the school Ms Veronica Derry thanked Mr Bonsu for his kind gesture and encouraged other compassionate citizens and visitors alike to emulate his example and come to their aid.









