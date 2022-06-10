Kojo Bonsu recollects moments with Prince Edward

General News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu, has reminisced the receptive moments with the Earl of Wessex when the Prince paid a three day visit to Ghana in May 2016.



Prince Edward, who is the Youngest of Her Majesty the Queen of England and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, paid a visit to the country between May 23-26, 2022.



His visit was part of his duties as The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Awards Scheme.



He was to present the Head of State Awards together with then President John Dramani Mahama to young people who participated in the awards scheme.



Prince Edward was received in the country by then government officials among whom was Mr Bonsu who was the Mayor of Kumasi.



Recollecting his moments with the Earl, he wrote on Twitter, “as the then Mayor of a cosmopolitan city like Kumasi, it was a very satisfying moment to have received such as esteemed royal”.



