Kojo Bonsu pays courtesy call on Paramount Chief of Abeadze Traditional Area

Regional News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: SPONSORED

Mr Kojo Bonsu, the Former KMA boss, after attending the 43rd June 4th anniversary in Accra, went to the palace of the Paramount Chief of Abeadze Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwebu Ewisi VII to pay a courtesy call on him at his palace in Abeadze, Mankessim - Central Region.



Mr Kojo expressed gratitude for his majesty's hospitality and time in the midst of his busy schedules.



The former National Sports Authority (NSA) commended Daasebre for discharging his mandates dutifully in different capacities as evident in his legacies created in Abeadze.



Mr Bonsu shared his dreams and aspirations of leading the NDC party and serving Ghana with Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII who happens to be the former Vice President of National House of Chiefs.



Mr Kojo believed that Ghana is at a crossroads and there is a need for a presidential candidate with passion and tried integrity to lead in such a challenging times.



Hon Kojo Bonsu revealed to the Paramount Chief that when the official nomination process for the NDC begins, he s offer himself up for leadership of the party to serve Ghana.



He assured the chiefs and all present that when given that divine mandate, he shall ensure future generations mention his name with passion and pride.

He therefore, called on the Paramount Chief and people of Abeadze for their prayers and unflinching support when the time duly comes.



As part of his visitation, he presented some packs of water, assorted drinks and schnapps to the palace.







Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII expressed gratitude for the presence and visit of Mr Kojo Bonsu who he described as a brother for his good thoughts and kind heart, wishing him well in his quest to lead and serve Ghana







Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII instructed the linguist to pour libation and say a traditional prayer to invoke the spirit of the ancestors to help and support Mr Kojo Bonsu in all his endeavors for guidance, protection and safety.