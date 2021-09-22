Kojo Bonsu engages Chorkor fisherfolk

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu has engaged fisherfolk in Chorkor and surrounding areas.



The meeting primarily sought to listen to the plight of the fisherfolk and how to address them to make their operations and lives better.



He admitted the enormity of their trade saying, “Fishing is a tough and demanding job that takes a toll on the body, the mind and in those rough seas, yet you defy the odds to continue in this trade of your forefathers.



“All along the hundreds of kilometres of our coastal belt and throughout the interior wherever there are water bodies, fisherfolks have helped to sustain life in communities through their noble trade.



“Today, I wish to recognize the immense role that you play in helping to build this great nation-Ghana. I want to personally thank you all for the way you support our families even though unfortunately you often go unrecognized.



He advised that doing away with partisan politics regarding the sharing of national resources (Premix fuel) is the best way to go as a country.



The former Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA) pointed out that as a sector, it is important to continue to receive the necessary support from the government as well as the community to sustain the industry.



He revealed that National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a party can better deliver the policy for the people in the Chorkor fishing community when voted into office in 2024.



“The plight of Ghanaians, especially our youth is very discouraging and the people of Chorkor have the power to determine their future by wise choices for our national leadership,” he stated.



As part of activities for the engagement, health professionals were present to offer free medical screening for the fisherfolks and residents.



The meeting held on Tuesday, September 21 was themed ‘You are our people, our strength, our faith is in you’.



He was joined by former MP and Minister Fritz Baffour, Dr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije (MP) and other Constituency Executives of the NDC in the exercise he said will extend to other coastal communities across the nation.