Kojo Bonsu donates to Children's Hospital on Valentine’s Day

General News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Former Mayor of Kumasi Hon Kojo Bonsu today made a donation to the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra as part of activities marking the Valentine’s Day celebration.



The items include chocolates for all nurses on duty and the children on admission, toiletries, tissues, gallons of hand sanitisers and liquid soaps.



The items were received by the Medical Superintendent Dr Mame Yaa Nyarko, head of nursing services Margaret Amoako, Administrative Secretary, Hanna Addison, Auditor Mathew Ansah and the hospital Administrator Yeboah Fordjour.



Dr Mame Yaa Nyarko thanked Hon Kojo Bonsu for his kind gesture and for thinking about the children at the hospital. She added that the tissues came in timely when the hospital run out today.





Oh his part, Hon Kojo Bonsu who is also a former MD of GOIL said on Valentine’s Day when people are expected to show love and affection he thought it wise to show love to the children’s hospital with the presentation of the items since they are the future leaders of the nation.



Hon Kojo Bonsu also a former Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority after the presentation went to some of the wards to distribute chocolates to the children and their mothers at the hospital and wished them happy Valentine’s Day.









Hon Kojo Bonsu is a stalwart NDC member who is known to be eyeing the flagbearer position of his party ahead of the 2024 general elections.