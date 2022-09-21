Kojo Bonsu and I introduced the unity walks in NDC – Joshua Akamba

Politics of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba, says unity walks in NDC is the brainchild of former mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly(KMA) Kojo Bonsu and himself.



He says they introduced unity walks as a way of mobilizing the party’s grassroots after they lost elections painfully and had to reorganize the political party.



"Kojo Bonsu is a very good friend of mine because I did the unity walks with him.



"When I came up with the idea, the party had just lost an election, and so thinking about it aloud, I said listen, I went to him we discussed, the word unity he brought it, but the walks was my idea so the two of us put it together.



"It was by the help of the ordinary party foot soldier, they were the ones that led us on , they were the ones that suggested it to me, you know it wasn’t my full idea, the ordinary party foot-soldier on the ground are so intelligent," he said on Kumasi-based Ultimate Radio.



Touching on his role and contribution to the NDC party, Mr. Akamba said his vision to see the NDC win power again has not waned adding that he will continue to work to bring the party to its rightful position in the annals of Ghana’s history.



He says just like the unity walks, he together with the NDC have more strategies up their sleeves to help the party.



He says he will continue to support and develop people to take up responsible positions in the party just as he has been doing always.





"The power of the people resides in the people in the party at the grassroots level and not any one individual.



"Nobody should underestimate the ordinary grassroots person, I mean nobody."