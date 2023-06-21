Koforidua murder: Misunderstanding over aborted pregnancy led to killing of girlfriend – Prosecution

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

It has emerged that the 26-year-old man, Godwin Darko allegedly killed his girlfriend, Felicia Abena Oparebea, 23, at Trom Junction-5 in Koforidua on Saturday, June 17, 2023, during a misunderstanding over aborted pregnancy.



The suspect is alleged to have questioned why the deceased terminated a pregnancy without her consent.



The prosecution revealed this during the first appearance of the suspect at Koforidua Magistrate Court “A” for committal processes on Tuesday, June 20.



The prosecutor, Sergeant George Defia said the suspect stabbed the girl multiple times in the neck killing her instantly in her room.



The suspect sneaked out of the house and confided in his mother who is a Queen mother of Suhum Nifa Ankobea who took the son to the police station to report himself.



The Prosecutor prayed the Court presided by Her Honour Nana Ama Dabbah Fynn to remand the suspect to enable police to conduct further investigation including a search for the weapon used to commit the heinous crime.



The court adjourned the case to July 4, 2023.



Mother of the suspect, Nana Dede Klottey who is also Suhum Nifa Ankobea Hemaa said her son and the deceased girlfriend used to have many misunderstandings in their relationship which she tried to resolve only for this despicable incident to occur.



He pleaded to the family of the deceased to agree to a meeting to prepare for the burial of the deceased as the criminal prosecution continues.



Background



Some cotenants in the house where the incident took place at Trom Junction-5, had earlier told Kasapa News that the suspect visited the girlfriend at a time a naming ceremony was ongoing in the house.



The now-deceased girlfriend went out to meet the suspect outside and brought him to her room.



It appears the suspect killed the victim amid the noise of the naming ceremony, therefore, nobody heard the victim’s distressed scream for help.



He threw away the knife used to commit the gruesome act into a bush at the back of the house before sneaking out.



The body was retrieved from the cold blood by police after taking inventories of the crime scene and deposited the body at the morgue.



Police brought the suspect to the crime scene Sunday, June 18, 2023, in the afternoon around 12:noon to search for the knife used to commit the act but were not successful.



Some angry youth in the community thronged the scene and threatened to attack the suspect.



As tension rose, police whisked the suspect into a taxi and drove off.