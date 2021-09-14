Kofi Tonto ends duty tour as Head of Public Affairs at Embassy of Ghana-USA

General News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Tonto, Head of Information and Public Affairs at the Embassy of Ghana in the United States of America has announced an end to his duty tour after a two and a half year period.



Tonto led Ghana's communication strategy in the US and helped to promote efforts in driving tourism and investments to Ghana.



In a Facebook post shared on September 13, 2021, Tonto took the opportunity to thank Ghana’s former ambassador to the U.S, H.E. Dr. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and Mustapha Hamid, the current Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority among others.



He thanked them for the opportunity, trust and confidence instilled in him to diligently discharge his duties.



“The last two and a half years in that role at the Embassy proved challenging yet productive. I was charged to lead Ghana's communication strategy in the United States and to promote the country as part of efforts to drive tourism and investments to Ghana,” he wrote.



“In my tenure, I had the opportunity to work on some monumental projects including the Year of Return initiative, the visit of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Congressional Black Caucus to Ghana, working closely with United Airlines to revive the Washington DC to Accra route, Evacuation of Ghanaians during COVID, facilitation of various scholarship opportunities for Ghanaians, A1 Bread project, COVID Fundraising, Virtual Concert and many more,” he added.



He also extended his appreciation to colleagues at his department at the embassy as well as his family for their unwavering support.



“I could not have contributed my part without the support of my family and some great personalities who believed in me and gave me the opportunity to prove my worth,” Tonto said.



Kofi Tonto also wished the new Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Hajia Alima Mahama well in her endeavors.



