Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo's daughter in private ceremony at Jubilee House

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media reacts to pictures, videos of Akufo-Addo's daughter's private marriage ceremony



Kofi Jumah refutes assertions of arranged marriage between son and president's daughter



White wedding slated for the weekend



Kwabena Jumah, son of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIHOC Distilleries, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has in a private traditional ceremony married President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s last daughter, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo.



The event as reported by dailyguidenetwork.com was held at the seat of government, Jubilee House, and was strictly by invitation for the guests.



It will be recalled that last year in October, pictures and videos went viral after the two love birds held a private family introduction at the Presidential Villa, which event was attended by the respective families and top guns of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP.



In some of the viral videos and pictures, CEO of GIHOC Distilleries, Maxwell Kofi Jumah was seen draped in traditional Kente cloth while President Akufo-Addo was seen in white long sleeves with black trousers to witness his daughter’s special day.



One of the videos which emerged also showed the president asking his daughter if she was ready to accept Kwabena Jumah as her husband-to-be which she responded in the affirmative.



Also in attendance at the beautiful ceremony were First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia together with second lady Samira Bawumia.



Some NPP stalwarts and other dignitaries also graced the occasion.



However, news portal dailyguidenetwork.com reports that the earlier reported marriage ceremony was rather a private introduction ceremony.



Kofi Jumah, detailing how his son met the president’s daughter, said the two love birds met in America at a time when they both did not know the profile of their parents.



He also refuted assertions that their marriage was arranged.



Meanwhile, the white wedding of the couple has been slated for the weekend.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:



