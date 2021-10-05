Kofi Job: Minority leader reveals the GH¢1 billion debt stalling Kumasi road projects

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Majority Leader in Parliament and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has revealed the reason most major road projects in the Ashanti Regional Capital of Kumasi have stalled.



He said that the government of Ghana owes Kofi Job Construction Limited which is executing most of the road projects in the garden city over 1 billion cedis which is the total cost of certificates raised.



According to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kofi Job Construction Limited has not been able to complete all the roads awarded to him because the government has failed to pay him.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel Fm Morning Show hosted by Kwame Tankoh and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu stated emphatically that “all the roads construction he has been doing have not been financed by government but using his own money to do the work”.



“Kofi Job Construction have machines and he is capable to construct all the roads he has been awarded but despite all the certificate he has presented for payment, the government has not been able to pay,” Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said.



“Sometimes I pity Kofi Job Construction Limited and other road contractors… the stress they are going through to get money to construct roads which have been awarded to them”



Hon Osei Kyei Mensah added that, “Though the government is putting measures in place to pay the contractors Ghanaians should not blame the contractors that much because they are going through a lot”



“Ghanaians should appreciate the good work the road contractors are doing instead of chastising them for not completing road which has been awarded to them”