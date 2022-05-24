Kofi Bentil calls for proper asset declaration system to deal with property grabbing politicians

General News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Lawyer Kofi Bentil, Vice President IMANI Africa, has said that a proper asset declaration system will help resolve the issue of politicians grabbing state properties.



Bentil's comment comes after the content of the supposed will of the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John).



Sir John in his Will stated that he owned 0.987 acres of the Achimota Forest land and he gives his portion to his nephews, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I give my land also situate at Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu, upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.



"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will is domiciled in the USA, forever," page 5 of Sir John's last will and testament read.



Reacting to this in a Facebook post, Kofi Bentil wrote, “a proper asset declaration system will help resolve some of these problems with property grab by politicians.”



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources said in a statement that it will probe the allegations.



“The Ministry takes a very serious view of the allegations, and has requested for all documents relating to the lands in question, as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims,” a statement issued on Sunday, May 22 by the Ministry said.



“Considering that the issues that form the basis of the allegations predate the tenure of the current Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, it is important that he is seized with the full facts to enable him to take appropriate action, if, indeed, there is any merit in the claims.



“The Ministry assures the general public and the good people of Ghana that it will ensure that the national interest is protected at all times, especially in matters pertaining to the Achimota Forest.”



