Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi receives ‘2023 Young Tourism Icon Of The Year Award’ at COYALA 2023

Regional News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Contributor

On Friday, 30th June, 2023, the Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi was presented with a citation and an award at the Third “3rd” edition of the Convergence Of Young African Leaders / Awards (COYALA, 2023) under the theme, “inspiring a new mindset for young political and business leaders” held at the British Council Auditorium, Accra.



The award and citation acknowledges him as the “2023 Young Tourism Icon Of The Year”.



The Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi was among several others who received awards for their outstanding contribution to putting Ghana and Africa on the global map by projecting the rich Ghanaian and African Culture, Heritage and Resources through Tourism and the media landscape. The citation reads “For your committed efforts in promoting tourism in Ghana, dedication to duty and outstanding performance at the Ghana Tourism Authority”.



As part of his remarks after receiving the award, Mr. Kusi said “On behalf of myself, my institution the Ghana Tourism Authority, my family and team, I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to God Almighty first and secondly to the Organisers for the honour. I am deeply humbled by the award and accept the challenge that it imposes on me to continue exhibiting exemplary leadership and discovery of young talents hinged on nothing else but compassion and people-first”. Again he noted that “l accept with humility, appreciation and pride this citation and award and dedicate to all who have contributed to my success”.



Mr. Kusi is a PR and Marketing Practitioner with vast experience in his field of expertise. As a Pan –Africanist, Nationalist and a Cultural Activist, he believes that people of African descent must have common interest and should be unified through culture, traditions and their heritage.



He holds two (2) Masters Degrees; one is Master of Arts Degree in Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now University of Media, Arts and Communications and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from the Methodist University Ghana.



He also holds a Certificate from the School of Tourism and Hospitality at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.



He was at the GIMPA Law School for one year but did not complete his course of study due to other equally important national assignment. He attended Prempeh College, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



Mr. Kusi was appointed as the Board Secretary of the Authority from 2010 – 2014 where he served the Board of Directors diligently, effectively and efficiently.



Again, after his tenure of office as the Board Secretary, he was appointed as the Special Assistant to the then Chief Executive of the Authority, Mr. Charles Osei Bonsu. He has served on various Tourism Committees and won several awards.



The annual awards scheme, “COYALA” is an initiative of WEST AFRICA YOUNG LEADERS SUMMIT with Comrade Barry Ndu Nwaihim as the CEO / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CONVENER to recognize outstanding performance and contribution of personalities both old and young in the academia, corporate world, politics, entrepreneurs, civil society, etc.

It is to acknowledge inspiring African personalities that remain committed to serving humanity by doing very well in their respective fields of endeavor and nurturing the young ones in diverse ways.



COYALA, 2023 bought together citizens of different African countries under the same roof to interact, discuss and brainstorm on issues affecting the continent whilst proferring solutions. There were delegates from Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Togo, Burkina Faso, etc



Comrade Barry Ndu stated that the selection of the few was based on their works and brands and therefore said, “The excellence they have exhibited over time is what we are celebrating today. As a people, we must begin to appreciate and celebrate individuals when they are still alive. Now is the time to leave a legacy of transparency, forthrightness, sincerity and tenacity of purpose, hardwork and diligence in the minds of our young ones who aspire to become great leaders tomorrow”.



He ended by quoting Jomo Kenyata, “Our children may learn about the heroes of the past. Our task is to make ourselves architects of the future”.



He therefore took the opportunity to advice and urge young leaders in every sector of society to be a true reflection of focus, integrity, honor and self-discipline.



All award recipients, by virtue of their commitment to serve humanity, were inducted into the “AFRICAN LEADERS HALL OF GREAT ACHIEVERS”









COYALA 2023 AWARD RECEIPIENTLIST



1. Hon. Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah – Member of Parliament, Afram Plains North Constituency





2. Dr. Leticia Adelaide Appiah – Executive Director, National Population Council





3. Dr. Hassan Ayariga – Founder, All People’s Congress, APC





4. H. E. Alieu M. Massaquoi, Ph.D – Charge D’Affaires, Liberian Embassy, Ghana





5. HRM Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Ihenetu – King of IGBOS IN Ghana





6. Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo – Member of Parliament, Shai Osudoku Constituency





7. Sen. Ireti Heebah Kingibe – Senator representing FCT National Assembly, ABUJA





8. Chief Prince Alao Taofik – CEO, Bizzy Express Delivery Service





9. Chief Emma Nnokwute – CEO, Prince Chi Ghana Ltd.





10. Roselyn Felli – Media Personality, Joy Prime (Multimedia Group)





11. Hon. Frank Annoh Dompreh – Member of Parliament, Nsawam Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, Ghana Parliament



12. Alberta Ablordeppey – Philantropist and Published Author



13. Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi - ( Deputy Head, Corporate Affairs of Ghana Tourism Authority) – Young Icon of Tourism Award, 2023