Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT partners Kumasi Technical University for research technology innovation

Regional News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: Sarata Omane, Contributor

The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (AITI-KACE) and the Institute of Research, Innovation and Development of the Kumasi Technical University (IRID-KsTU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct joint research and implement technology-based solutions in Ghana.



The agreement seeks to promote research, development, and practical training on the campuses of the two institutions in Kumasi, Sunyani, Bolgatanga, and Accra.

Particularly, the MOU focuses on joint research and innovation development, academic programs, and provision of IT solutions and innovations.



With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of our lives, the institutions recognize the need to speed up the provision of digital solutions.



Among other things, the two institutions would work together to identify gaps in the socio-economic living conditions of Ghanaians in order to create platforms for the provision of services and products.



The two are also expected to award joint certificates to students who successfully complete programmes on either of the partner campuses. Both IRID-KsTU and AITI-KACE shall jointly and severally own all inventions, discoveries, development, and innovations made by both parties.



About the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (AITI-KACE)



Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (AITI-KACE) is Ghana’s first Advanced Information Technology Institute with a world-class research facility focusing on innovating products and services for individual and institutional advancement.



About Institute of Research, Innovation and Development of the Kumasi Technical University (IRID-KSTU)



Institute of Research, Innovation, and Development of the Kumasi Technical University (IRID-KsTU) is an institute established to promote and encourage innovative applied research, technology transfer, and commercialisation through collaboration with other universities, research centres, industry and the general public.