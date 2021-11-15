You are here: HomeNews2021 11 15Article 1402225

General News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Amoabeng reveals cause of his rapid weight loss

Prince Kofi Amoabeng Prince Kofi Amoabeng

• Kofi Amoabeng lost significant weight in 2020

• His new look prompted a lot of public discussions

• He says the weight loss was a deliberate step aimed at managing his health

In 2020 photos of popular Ghanaian businessman, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, surfaced on social media showing him as having significantly lost weight and looking different.

His new look prompted a lot of public discussions with some people linking the changes in his outlook to the effects of the collapse of his bank in 2017.

In a recent interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi of Peace FM, the co-founder of UT Bank has disclosed that contrary to some opinions, his weight loss was a deliberate step to manage his health.

According to the 69-year-old businessman, his decision to live healthy has had him cause considerable changes to his diet including giving up on Ghana’s staple fufu.

“You need to be a little disciplined. Now I’ve stopped eating fufu but a lot of people think I eat fufu. I’ve stopped eating fufu for the past six years. After I stopped eating fufu a lost a bit of weight and that’s how came they brought it that I am dying, that I’ve grown lean. But I was transforming myself,” he said.

The Bank of Ghana on August 14, 2021, announced the revocation of the operating license of UT Bank and Capital Bank.

