Kofi Amoabeng celebrates Seidu Agongo for offering to wire money to him after viral 'sad-looking', 'scruffy beard' photo

General News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

UT Bank founder, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has expressed gratitude to businessman and philanthropist, Seidu Agongo, for being the only Ghanaian who offered to assist him after a selfie of him wearing a scruffy beard with a sad face went viral on social media and got Ghanaian rumouring that he was now a pauper on the verge of death, following the collapse of the bank.



Speaking to Nana Otu Darko on CTV’s breakfast show, Dwabre Mu, on Tuesday, 4 October 2022, Mr Amoabeng said the only reason he accepted an invitation to appear on the show was because the station belonged to Mr Agongo’s Class Media Group.



“Actually, the reason why I couldn’t say no to your invitation was because of his [Seidu Agongo’s] personality.



“I’ve never set eyes on him but at some point in time, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, I started wearing this beard and I took a picture of myself and I posted it on [social media] and that set tongues wagging that ‘I was on the verge of death’, ‘I’m now a pauper’, but the boss of this place [CMG], Seidu Agongo, sent me a WhatsApp message that if I’m in difficulty, I should send him my account number for him to give me some money.



“Of course, I didn’t pursue it but I’m ever so grateful that, at least, one Ghanaian thought that instead of laughing at him, let me help,” Mr Amoabeng told Nana Otu Darko.