Kofi Adoma opens up on ‘countless threats’ on his life

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The host of Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoɔ show, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, has shared with audiences of the morning programme the insecurity he has been battling in recent times.



The journalist has been living in a state of fear, occasioned by the “countless threats” he has been receiving from strangers. These threats, he noted, come in various forms including warnings to render his life miserable.



Kofi Adoma, sounding disquiet while speaking on the morning devotion segment of the show on Thursday, February 3, 2022, noted that the intimidations eventuated when some unknown assailants accosted his car and smashed the glasses on his way home from December 31 night service.



“I had to get a police escort home,” he said, indicating how he made it out of the danger he found himself in at the time.



Although he did not state why he is being trailed and threatened to the extent that the plots are being executed, Kofi Adoma suspects that the perpetrators could be from areas he is acquainted with.



Taking the situation seriously, the Angel Broadcasting Network staff has reported the cases to the Ghana Police Service to act upon them.



“The Police Headquarters can testify that I have been there countless times to make reports. Tesano Police can attest to my coming there.”



The show host named the two among the lots of stations he filed his complaints with for security reasons, noting that mentioning all could lead to the divulging of information on his movements to his enemies.



He, however, indicated that the police are investigating the issues and hopes that justice will be served to protect his peace.



TWI NEWS



He made this disclosure on ‘Charging Point’, part of the daily motivational messages he is accustomed to giving to listeners, as they grapple with the challenges of life.



About Kofi Adoma Nwanwani



Born in Berekum in the Bono Region, he is Stephen Kofi Adoma by birth.



He is currently married to Mrs. Miracle Adoma whom he has complimented heavily for “keeping her life from public space”, suggesting how the couple have kept their family life private.



Stephen and Miracle have their first child in Senior High School, who completes in 2022.



Though he is the host of the Anopa Bofoɔ show on Angel FM and doubles as director of News in the same media house, Kofi owns a YouTube channel from which he generates additional income.



Prior to his employment in ABN in the year 2020, he was a news anchor in Multimedia Group Limited’s Adom TV and Adom FM.



He has also worked with Hot FM in Accra, Fox FM in Kumasi, and Volta Star Radio in Ho.