Kofi Adda buried in Navrongo

Regional News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: GNA

The final burial service for the late Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda, in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region was done in Navrongo, the Municipal capital.



The funeral service was attended by several government officials led by the Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, traditional rulers, members of the Clergy, National and Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials, mourners, and members of the public.



Some notable government and former government officials in attendance include Mr. Ambrose Dery, the Minister for the Interior, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, Mr. Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation.



Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister for Transport, and his Deputy, Mr. Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana, Mr. Rockson Ayine Bukari, former Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Anthony Namoo, Regional NPP Chairman among others.



Mr. Adda, also a former Minister for Aviation, was born in Navrongo on April 22, 1956, to Mr. Askia Felix Adda and Madam Patricia Dimadane Adda.



He started his basic education at the Adda Local Authority (L/A) Primary and Middle schools in Navrongo and continued to the Notre Dame Minor Seminary Secondary School in Navrongo from 1969 to 1974 for his Ordinary Level and the Saint John’s College in Sekondi for his Advance Level (A’ Level).



Mr. Adda undertook his National Service with the Audit Service in Bolgatanga, capital of the Region after his A’ level education.



The late former Minister obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Politics and Economics from Indiana Wesleyan University between 1979 and 1982, he proceeded to Columbia University, New York, where he studied for a Master’s degree in International Affairs and specialised in Finance and Banking.



Mr. Adda went on to acquire a graduate certificate in French and French Civilisation from Sorbonne University, Paris, France.



He was a Financial Economist and Management Consultant who worked as an Executive Officer at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ghana in 1979, and between 1983 and 1984, he worked as a Research Analyst intern at the Third World Trade Institute in New York, United States of America (USA).



The former MP worked as an Account Executive and Management trainee at the Equitable Financial Service in New Jersey, among several institutions in the USA in various capacities.



Between 1996 and 2000, he also worked in various capacities in Ghana at the Ministry of Finance and was one time Minister for Energy, and the immediate past Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.



Mr. Adda died on October 14, 2021, after a short illness, leaving behind two children.