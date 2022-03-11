Kobilmahagu will remain in darkness until VRA/NEDCo staff attackers are produced – NR Minister

Regional News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: Mumuni Yunus

The Northern Regional Minister has vowed to ensure that Kobilmahagu, a suburb of Tamale, remains disconnected from the national grid until the community is ready to produce the community members who assaulted staff of VRA/NEDCO on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.



Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu said with the recent rancor between the police and some communities over a similar joint operation between the VRA and police to arrest illegal power users, he is not ready to dispatch the police to the community to arrest the youth who assaulted the NEDCo staff.



Speaking in an interview with Tamale-based Justice FM, the minister said until the community leaders fish out the perpetrators and bring them forward to be dealt with in accordance with the law, the Kobilmahagu community will continue to be in darkness.



“Until the perpetrators are produced by the community, they will continue to be in darkness. I am not ready to deploy the police to the area because the last time we did that, we all saw what happened,” he said.



The Minister’s decision comes after some residents of the Kobilmahagu attacked one Leban Bani Issah, a NEDCo casual staff for disconnecting power from a house for allegedly stealing power.



He sustained cutlass wounds and was nearly lynched.



In response, VRA/NEDCo took off the community from the national grid and their staff subsequently announced a withdrawal of some of their services in the Tamale Metropolis.



In a letter dated March 9, 2022, and addressed to the Managing Director of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company, the Senior Staff Association of VRA/NEDCo and VRA Divisional Union of Public Services Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) said their lives are in persistent danger and under attack and that they no longer feel safe to discharge their duties in the Tamale Metropolis and its surroundings.









They said their services will remain withdrawn until “The perpetrators of all these attacks/assaults are identified, arrested and made to face the full rigors of law ii. Military assistance and round-the-clock protection be provided for our staff and offices.



Conscious efforts must be made by management for residents of Tamale and its environs to allow VRA/NEDCo staff to carry out our legitimate business without any further vile and persistent attacks/assaults.



There should be a firm commitment and assurance from all relevant stakeholders about the safety and protection of VRA/NEDCo staff and properties.”