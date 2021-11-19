KobbySalm forms new urban gospel music 'movement' dubbed 'This Is US'

Music of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

KobbySalm, Ghana’s favorite award-winning urban gospel artist, releases his new single 'Twale’ which features Oladotun of Lynxx Entertainment, the trailblazer of his impending EP, ‘This Is US’, which is set to be the talk of the season.



The song was produced by Richie Mensah who introduced heavy bassline, melodies of the drill sound fused together with our rich Ghanaian percussions, making the song an overall pleasant listening experience.



'Twale' song release off the EP accompanies an optical appealing music video to compliment the song.



The ‘This Is US' EP has been introduced over the past weeks through the “THIS IS US’ freestyles that feature the likes of Trooth, KingMade, Tephlon, Terley, LordKess, GhCounty, and Iris Musik.



The ‘This Is US’ movement is Kobby Salm’s way of introducing the true identity of gospel artists in the Urban Space and also propagating the gospel of unity amongst the Urban Gospel Space—a thing which had, in the past, remained close to a mystery to many. The This Is US EP, through the artful blend of sweet tunes and heavenly inspired lyrics, promises to be one that reshapes how the nation sees Urban Gospel music.



This EP will be available for download and streaming across all major streaming platforms and shall mark a new era that stars the tunes of Urban Gospel Music in Ghana.



The full EP will be released on 26th November 2021.



