KoKMA to partner Accra Technical University to develop business data

Regional News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) is working on a collaboration with the Accra Technical University for the creation of scientific business data.



Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive, said the scientific business data would operate as a modern-day business directorate and help the Assembly to track and identify existing and potential businesses within the municipal area.



The Assembly said this in a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency, after the MCE paid a visit to the University as a key stakeholder.



The visit also forms part of the MCE’s stakeholder engagement programme to interact with individuals and institutions in the Municipality to have first-hand knowledge on activities, concerns and challenges.



It said the business data “will afford business entities and individuals the unique opportunity to request and solicit for the needed services from the comfort of their homes and offices."



The release said the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Samuel Nii Odai, described both the University and the Assembly as key development partners and lauded the foresight of the Assembly.





