KoKMA to construct new fish market in Osu Alata

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: GNA

Nii Adjei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA), says the Assembly is working towards the construction of a modern fish market in the Osu Alata Electoral area.



The MCE, at a press conference, said the project was aimed at opening up the fishing community to grow the local economy.



He said the Assembly would demolish the old structures being used by fishmongers to make way for the ultra-modern facility to be funded by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA).



Nii Tawiah said the project would address sanitation challenges and create employment opportunities for young people.



Mr. Isaac Lamptey, Head of Works, KoKMA said, “it has been a year since the Assembly wanted to start this project,” and that he was happy it was about to start.



He said funds from CODA would be used to complete the fish market building, storage facilities, cold store, and to improve the road network while the Assembly's funds would be used to establish a local restaurant, work on pavements, to construct bathrooms and washrooms among others.