KoKMA committed to success of 'Operation Clean Your Frontage’

Regional News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: GNA

Nii Adjei Tawiah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA), has stated the commitment of the Assembly to the success of the "Operation Clean Your Frontage" Campaign.



"My people are constantly on the job as an Assembly every Wednesday ensuring people did the ‘right thing.’ Sanitation is our job, and we are committed to keeping the city clean and beautiful," he said.



Nii Tawiah said this during an engagement with the locals on the need to keep a clean environment and stop hawking in the streets.



The campaign, "Operation Clean Your Frontage,” which was launched in Accra by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in October last year, is to enforce sanitation regulations in the city as part of the "Make Accra Work" agenda by the Regional Coordinating Council.



The by-laws have been passed and gazetted by the 29 Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region to enable the unlawful implementation of the Campaign.



Nii Tawiah said they had bought a Leyland truck for the campaign, procured more reflectors, and brought more staff on board for the success of the campaign.



He said the sensitisation exercise was a precursor of what would be happening soon and called for cooperation from the people.

The MCE said no one would be allowed to sell or engage in any trading activity on the pavements from February 1, 2022.



"By and large, about 90 percent of those we have engaged seem to agree with us that something needs to be done about the situation and we will not allow anyone to sell in the streets," he said.



There would be continuous inspection of pavements, billboards, and banners to ensure that KoKMA was clean with no obstruction.



Mr. Isaac Lamptey, Head of Works and Municipal Engineer, said road reservation was a critical component of ‘‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’’ and stressed that the Assembly would enforce by-laws on posting of billboards, outdoor advertising, and the use of road shoulders.



Mr. Victor Acquaye, Head of Environment Health and Sanitation, KoKMA, said his outfit would not shy away from sanctioning sanitation offenders from February 1.