'Known' NDC members who pass through law school face stigma, bias – ASEPA boss alleges

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) Mensah Thompson, has said the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) must reward its members who make it through the law school and become lawyers.



According to him in a post sighted by MyNewsGh.com, to pass through the law school and remain a member of the NDC takes a lot of courage and those who do so must be rewarded handsomely because 80% of the students eventually join NPP in order to have legal doors open for them.



“If you go through law school in Ghana, pass through at least 5years of grueling training to the bar and still remain a member of the NDC then you must really love the Party”, he argued but quickly added that “even that comes with a cost, {sic} you risk being rejected by many of the top law firms if you still identify with the NDC.”



In his opinion, to even get a good law firm for pupillage as part of the law school requirements is difficult for known NDC members after the completion of the law course.



He urged the NDC to reward members of the party who continue to show loyalty to the party as they pursue law school because it is tough for them.



His comments follows a highly critical decision announced by the Supreme Court which the NDC accused of taking a politically partisan position on the right of Deputy Speakers of Parliament to vote.



Mr. Thompson suggested that it is not the judges’ fault that they are NPP.



“Don’t blame the Judges, the system is such that when go through law school in Ghana there’s 80% probability that you would come out as a supporter of the NPP, no doubt!



"You would love and revere them, through exalted lenses of their henchmen clothed as lecturers to profess their sadistic magnifications a rather more overt means of recruiting the next batch of boujoursies. For what is worth the NDC has so much to do if they want to catch up with their fellow compatriots.” he concluded.