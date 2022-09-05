Knights a.s of Czech Republic set to outdoor Ghana's first Tram Transport

General News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: Moses Awiah, Contributor

Kumasi is set to become the first city in Ghana to have an Electric Light Rail Transportation (Tram System) as part of the Ghana government's effort to ease traffic congestion in Ashanti Regional Capital City.



The Tram System is one of the sophisticated systems of transport found mostly in Europe. This type of transportation system operates on a rail that travels on tramway tracks on a public urban street.



The tram technology is currently being developed by Knights ha.s. of the Czech Republic in collaboration and cooperation with the Ministry of Railway Development of Ghana.



This was made known by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Knights, Dr. Karl Laryea at the launch of the company's 25th Anniversary in Accra.



According to Dr Laryea, the tram system would operate three main lines aimed at decongesting the city of Kumasi and paved way for easy flow of traffic.



The tram system, he said, would reduce travel time and improve the quality of the mode of travel currently available to commuters in Kumasi.



To make this project a success, Dr Laryea said, there was the need for a massive transfer of Know-How to indigens who would manage the tram system when built.



"In this regard; Knights a.s. of the Czech Republic has facilitated the signing of an MOU between the KNUST and the Czech Technical University in Prague for Ghanaian Professors and Technicians to be trained in the Czech Republic who would intend teach Ghanaian students in the Engineering and Transportation Faculties of the KNUST how to operate and maintain the Tram system," he said.



Throwing more lights on some of the technologies the company had developed to enhance Ghana's economy, Dr Laryea said Knights a.s. of the Czech Republic had also developed a complete Poultry Project with Breeder Farms, a Complete Hatchery of over 20 million eggs for day old chicks, Feed Mill and a sixteen thousand five hundred (16,500) birds capacity processing plant per hour.



"This facility when built would produce thirty (30) percent of the poultry meat consumed in Ghana locally, thereby reducing our dependence on foreign imports and supplies and creating jobs for the teeming youth of the country," he said.



Already, Dr Laryea said the company in 2019 signed an Export Contract Agreement with the Ministry of Roads and Highways, for the Finance, Design, Fabrication, Supply and Installation of 50 number of Composite Modular Steel Bridges in all the 16 regions of Ghana.



"The 50 modular bridges project with a contract sum of 47.5million Euros, is the largest single contract supervised by Knights Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the company, till date," he said.



According to Dr Laryea, the bridge project is at various stages of completion and project is on schedule to be completed by May 2023".



When completed, this project will be the single largest development in the bridges sector by one company since Ghana was founded," he added.



One of the strategic bridges Dr Laryea mentioned was the Weija bridge which he said would provide a very crucial crossing for vehicular traffic not to mention school children and women who hitherto crossed the Weija river in makeshift canoes.



"We are also building a bridge at Oterpkolu on the Kpong Odumasi road which would be replacing a 128-year old makeshift built by our colonial masters to a concrete bridge.



On the agricultural sector, Dr Laryea said Knights. a.s of Czech Republic through its first subsidiary BIGA International Limited in partnership with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture introduced two unique tractors called the GLOBAL Multipurpose Mini Tractor and CABRIO Compact Tractor for small and medium scale farmers.



"The Compact Tractor has a double PTO, one at the front and one at the rear and these tractors have become a hit in the Sub-Saharan African Countries," he said.



Dr Laryea said the company had also designed a rice harvester, thresher, two-disc plough, rotovator, mulcher and many accessories suitable for the farming conditions in Africa.



"BIGA runs a tractor training school at Mfrebi- Aburi in the Eastern region where we train operators and trainer of trainees in the proper operation, maintenance and repair of all our range of farming implements. The training school sits on a 35 acre parcel of land where we also operate BIGA farms," he added.