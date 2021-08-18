Kissing priest must be severely punished, he misguided himself - Lawyer Dartey

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Nkrabea Effah Dartey, has described the act of kissing of some three students at St. Monica’s College of Education by the Anglican Priest as a disgrace to the priesthood and the man of God involved, Rev. B. Obeng Larbi must be severely punished.



He said the story is an interesting one because it is shocking for a priest in a cassock to act in such a reckless and disappointing manner.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said it was unfortunate that a priest should kiss female students in public.



To him, it is a violation of the human rights of these students, and the Ghana Education Service must take up the matter and punish him seriously to serve as a deterrent to all other teachers.



The lawyer said this must never be seen in our record and being a lawyer, he misguided himself because as a lawyer, you know the rights of every person.



“As a lawyer, he misguided himself by inviting the students in public and mounting a kiss on their lips. It was an unfortunate and terrible act,” he added.



He stressed that the priest should be punished by the Ghana Education Service to serve as a deterrent for others.



“The priest should be used as an example. He must be punished severely. He must not be left off the hook for what he has done. He denigrated the Anglican Communion and he must be relieved of his post,” he added.



When asked if the priest should be disbarred by the Ghana Bar Association, he said no, adding, I don’t think so. The Ghana Bar Association will not take any action on this because it had nothing to do with his conduct as a lawyer.