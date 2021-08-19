Kissing Priest needs to be referred to a psychiatry – Psychologist

General News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A licensed Counselling Psychologist, Dr. Oheneba Dornyo has suggested a mental health test for the Anglican Priest who was seen in a viral video kissing three female students at St. Monica’s College of Education.



According to him, the action of the Priest is abnormal behaviour and requires for him to be examined mentally.



“I think it’s important for them to run some psychological test on him to see if he’s alright. There should be a referral to a psychiatrist. Something must be happening, because if he’s doing such things, not in the presence of students. And if he’s doing that in the presence of students, then it means something is going wrong psychologically. And the only way to discover this is for him to go through a mental test and some form of assessment to see if he’s having a mental problem that is developing,” he told Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 Fm Wednesday.



The Anglican Priest has been relieved of his post at the school, acting Principal of the College of Education, Dr. Okyere Korankye, has said.



“The church has directed that he should be relieved of all his clerical and pastoral services to the school while investigation is ongoing,” the acting Principal told the media on Tuesday.



The video on social media shows Father Obeng Larbi on stage inviting the three students for a mouth-to-mouth kiss one after the other. The preacher is seen directing the students to drop their face masks for the kiss.



The Anglican Church has condemned the incident.



In a statement, the Anglican church said investigations into the incident have started and appropriate sanction will apply.



