Kissi Agyebeng invites Prof. Frimpong-Boateng for investigations into ‘galamsey’ report

Former Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has been invited by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to assist with investigations following allegations raised in a report submitted to the presidency.



Prof. Frimpong had made suggestions that some elements in the New Patriotic Party and government had made attempts to frustrate his work and sabotage him during his work as chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).



In a statement dated, May 4, 2023, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng noted that he has duly received the invitation and has indicated his willingness to cooperate.



He noted that he was described as ‘a person necessary for the investigation’.



The investigations will help bring clarity to issues of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).



“I have formally communicated my willingness to attend the invitation and to support the OSP in its work,” he said.



