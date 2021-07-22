Kissi Agyebeng denies involvement in controversial Agyapa deal

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Special Prosecutor nominee has appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament



• He said he's no surrogate of anyone, adding that, those are allegations made against him by Martin Amidu



• He also said he's poised to make corruption costly in Ghana



Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng, has squashed claims that he was involved in the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.



It would be recalled that the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, in one of his epistles, described Kissi Agyebeng as a surrogate of people who defended the Agyapa mineral royalties deal.



He said, “The Agyapa Royalties Transaction records show the role the President’s cousin who established Africa Legal Associates, and Asaase Radio played with White & Case LLP, of London, one of the foreign law firms in the suspected corruption transaction."



"It must, therefore, be worrying to any patriotic Ghanaian not afraid of the culture of silence to see Asaase Radio undertaking political propaganda beginning on 25th April 2021 to 26th April 2021 to prepare the minds of the Ghanaian and international public to accept the surrogate of the alter ego of the Asaase Radio station and Africa Legal Associates as the Special Prosecutor as mandated under section 4(1) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2018 (Act 959),” part of his statement read.



In reaction to this, Kissi Agyebeng stated categorically that he is no surrogate of anyone.



He made this known when he appeared before the Appointments Committee in Parliament on Thursday, July 22, 2021.



He continued that, "Whoever says I’m a surrogate of a law firm or implicates me in the Agyapa transaction clearly does not know me because if you know me, you wouldn’t make such allegations l

All these things that came up, I took it up coming from uninformed positions because I was not involved in Agyapa transaction in any form or manner…"



"I wasn’t involved in the deal, I was nowhere near it. Indeed, until it came up, I didn’t know what it was. For the record, that is the truth and so I am no one’s surrogate and as I said earlier, I am my own man and I prefer to wear my own shoes," he added.



The Special Prosecutor nominee has vowed to deal with corruption if approved by the Committee.



