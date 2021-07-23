Kissi Adjabeng could be susceptible to manipulation – Inusah Fuseini

General News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has expressed fear that the age and association of Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng, may expose him to manipulation when given the nod to lead the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



Aside from this, he believes the nominee who was vetted and immediately approved by a unanimous decision of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, has what it takes to man the office.



Speaking in an interview on 3FM’s Hot Edition, the former MP told anchor Eric Mawuena Egeta, the outcome of the July 22 vetting did not come to him as a surprise.



“I’m not so surprised because I know he is capable; I know that he is quite a diligent person. My only concern then was his age because that could make him susceptible to manipulation and the fact that he’s a friend of the Attorney General and also has been in circles that clearly are governmental political power circle” he said.



“But as to his diligence, his capability, his capacity I have nothing wrong with that”, he added.



Mr Fuseini added that the issue of unexplained wealth has already be tackled by the constitution and when the processes laid by the constitution are activated and followed carefully results will be achieved.



“Clearly the total evaluation of his answers on that matter quietly leaves me convinced if he follows the prescription that he has given he will be able to go somewhere,” he said.



Mr Inusah also agreed with the nominee that the Office of the Special Prosecutor can collaborate with undercover investigators in discharging its duties.



“You know the Anas’ principle is the principle that is quite important in fighting corruption. You cannot get somebody who will walk up to you and say I’m corrupt. I mean he also said that clearly and unambiguously and that is true. And so you need something new, you need investigators who will go into the lifestyles of people, you need such authorities that will use undercover means, you need many collaborators,” he explained.



When approved by Parliament, Mr Kissi will become Ghana’s second Special Prosecutor, succeeding Martin Amidu who resigned haven’t spent only two years in office. Mr Kissi has pledged a firm commitment to fighting corruption but concedes he cannot stop corruption but will make it very costly to engage in.