Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong wins NPP-UK 2022 Chairmanship election

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: Office of NPP-UK Chairman

The recent UK elections held on the 22nd of May 2022 if anything at all threw up some surprises. The will to rise to leadership by many of the aspirants who

campaigned from as early as October 2021.



The victorious candidate on the night, however, was Mr. Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong, seen as a grassroots man, one who responds to his messages

and calls, and one who will come round to have a toast with you in the morning. He is seen by many as a people person.



Throughout the campaign, he was seen as the unifier and one who cares about the

welfare of the people. On the election night, the people made their choice and chose the reformer, unifier, and the welfare-oriented candidate in the

person of Mr. Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong, highlighting the importance of welfare to members.



Some of his key visions are;



* To enhance the NPP UK’s influence in the diaspora and in Ghana through effective advocacy and professional networking groups.



* To expand the BEC by co-opting Chapter Chairpersons.



* To rationalise dues payments across all Chapters.



* To improve Branch and Chapter relationships through regular Chapter visitations and support.



* To set up a business management team to drive the Branch’s investment portfolio.



* To introduce decentralised bi-monthly General Branch meetings.



* To unify the Branch, foster positive relationships, and manage the recommendation of NPP government Diaspora appointments from the UK



During his victory speech, Mr. Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong while recognising that hard work pays, assured members that he will be inclusive in his administration. See the full speech below;



Former Chairmen, Council of Elders, Patriots, loved ones, and well-wishers; Kukurudu! Kukurudu!! Kuukuurudu!!!



I’m humbled tonight by the love and confidence shown in me. This is a testament that hard work pays, oh yes hard work pays!



Throughout this campaign, I have called many of you. I have called you on phones, knocked on doors, and for some through social media messages. I had no doubt you will respond, and tonight is a true testament!



Thank you for answering the call to walk with me as your next NPP UK Branch Chairman. I am honoured and privileged to be in this position.



This win is our win! This win is your win! This win is a win to transform NPP UK for the next four years.



While this VICTORY is fresh and sweet on our minds, let us remember that the next 4 years are going to be rough, tough, and bumpy! We will all travel this journey together.



In the next coming days I will be calling on you to support this administration in different capacities, please do heed the call, as you answered my call throughout this campaign.



We need to break the 8! We need to break the 8!! We need to break the 8!!!



NPP UK will do whatever it takes to contribute to this fantastic opportunity for Ghana.



We need to rebuild what has been broken! And we will do it together. I couldn’t have won this without the many who dedicated their time, money, intellect, and themselves for service.



From Aberdeen to Telford, I say a big thank you to you all. For a fantastic job done. My thank you will not end here but will continue throughout this administration.



Special thank you to; my beautiful wife and the four boys.



Kwaku Bimpeh, Michael Nartey, Vivian Foss, Freda Wayoe, Daakyehemaa, Bismark, Kwabena Andrews.



NPP won tonight and Ghana won tonight.



When the sun rises tomorrow, then see that as a sign of my many thank you to you all.



May the good Lord Bless you all and keep you safe.



Kukurudu! Kukurudu!! Kukurudu!!!



Thank you! Thank you!



God bless NPP! God bless our government. God bless our homeland!