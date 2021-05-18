King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II remains only Ga Mantse - Kingmakers tells Ga youth group

Religion of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: Freeman Koryekpor Awlesu, Contributor

The kingmakers and elders of the four ruling houses of Ga Paramount Royal Stool in the Greater Accra Region have warned various self-seeking individuals and elders who are interested in the position of Ga Mantse to stop their continuous habit of hiding behind the faceless group calling itself Coalition Of Royals of The Ga State (CORGS) to attack the integrity of the traditionally and customary installed Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.



"If some individuals are interested in the position of the Ga Mantse, it is not proper for such persons to wrongly accuse the only recognised and legitimate principal Kingmaker of the Ga Royal Paramount Stool, Dr Nii Tetteh Kwei II, as well as the current Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and fabricate stories and lies just because of their selfish interests.



"The continuous habit of attacking prominent personalities, peddling falsehoods and destroying their hard-earned reputations because of chieftaincy positions is not good for the Ga State and must stop now in our chieftaincy politics," the aggrieved Ga kingmakers warned.



The kingmakers issued the warning while debunking a report published on myafricatiday and other media outlets to the effect that a group calling itself the Coalition Of Royals of The Ga State has indicated that the installation of Dr Kelvin Tackie as Ga Mantse was wrong since it was done by an illegitimate Dzasetse in the person of Dr Tetteh Kwei II.



In that report, the group noted that Dr Tetteh Kwei II who performed the installation of Dr Kelvin Tackie as a rival Ga Mantse has been thrown out of court with corresponding fines on a number of occasions and, therefore, should be ignored with the contempt it deserves.



Addressing a press conference dubbed: “Bring Back Our King—Ga Mantse Boni Tackie Adama Latse II, who is the legitimate Ga Mantse, the Coalition indicated that the elders and kingmakers of Teiko Tsuru We recently came out with a press conference, a statement and a video stating clearly that it was not their turn as Teiko Tsuru-We to nominate and install a Ga Mantse but rather it was the turn of Abola Piam-We to install and Abola Piam-We have duly installed Boni King Tackie Adama Latse II (George Abia Tackie).



They stated further that they [Teiko Tsuru-We] have not installed anyone called Dr Kelvin Tackie (alias Nii Teiko Tsuru II) since it was not their turn and, therefore, they had no hand in that installation.



But in a quick counter of the claims by the group, the kingmakers noted that so far as Ga tradition and customs were concerned they never knew any group called Coalition of Royals of the Ga State, adding that this group was fake and non-existence.



They stated categorically that no court had ruled on the matter of legitimacy of the self-styled Chief of the Ga State, Nii Adama Latse II.



“Our King, Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, remains the legitimate Chief of the Ga State in accordance with the Chieftaincy Act 759 of 2008 which is well captured in Section 57, Sub-Section (1) Who a Chief is,’ they declared.



They explained that based on Section 57, sub-section (1) of the above Act, a chief is a person hailing from the appropriate house and lineage, validly nominated, selected, enstooled or installed in accordance with the relevant customary laws and usage of the particular area.



They said in the case of Nii Adama Latse II, the situation was not in accordance with the Act so how can a court rule on his legitimacy when the process of nomination was questionable?, he questioned.



They explained that appointing a Ga Mantse was the preserve of the Ga Paramount Stool Dzaase (GPSD) made up of the four (4) Royal Houses.

Thus, it was not true the court had taken a decision on the legitimacy of the said chief, they added.



They stated that the current Ga Mantse was King Tackie Tsuru Teiko II who was installed traditionally and constitutionally installed by the only recognised and legitimate Principal Kingmaker to the Ga Royal Paramount Black Stool, Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei II.



They re-affirmed that the Ga Royal Paramount traditional and customary power was invested and entrusted into the hands of Dr Nii Tetteh Kwei II to install the rightful person from the four royal ruling houses in succession whose turn was due to ascend the throne to succeed the late substantive Ga Mantse, Boni Nii Amugi II, who died some years ago.



They noted that the series of the court judgments and Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs Judicial Committee reports have attested to the fact that Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei II’s position to install King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II from the Teiko Tsuru Royal Ruling House at Ga Mashie in 2011 to ascend Ga Mantse, hence cannot be overturned, challenged and questioned by any indigene of the Ga State.



According to them, the mantle of Ga Mantse was a symbol of authority for any of the four royal ruling houses that has possession of it.