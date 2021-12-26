King Tackie Adama Latse II urges Xmas celebrations in moderation

Regional News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Boni King Tackie Adama Latse II says he is “validly installed Ga Mantse” having gone through all the appropriate long established customary practices and rites.



“I am also the legitimate gazetted Ga Mantse since 2015,” King Adama Latse said in Accra today at a press conference to convey his seasonal Christmas and New Year felicitations to the public.



” On behalf of Dzase and on my own behalf, I wish all Ga Mei and Ghanaians( both in Ghana and the Diaspora) Merry Christmas and ProsperousbNew Year in advance.”



“Let’s celebrate the festivities in moderation and peaceful manner, bearing in mind the COVID-19 and the new Omicron pandemic,” he added.



He said ” rest assured that, the peace, progress and development we all wish for Ga State will materialise soon.”



Explaining further, King Adama Latse said “despite deletion of my name from the National Register of Chiefs in September 2021 by the National House of Chiefs aided by the government, a Kumasi High Court on November 11, 2021 ordered the National House of Chiefs to reinstate my name in the National Register of Chiefs within two weeks or before November 25, 2021.”



Picture Caption Boni King Tackies Adama Latse with his retinue after delivering his Xmas and New Year message at a press conference in Accra.



