King Kaku Aka urges media houses in Nzema to give fair coverage to all stakeholders

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: Daniel Kaku

An appeal has been made to media houses in the Nzema area to be fair, balanced and accurate in their reportage by giving equal opportunities to all stakeholders to air their views and contribute to the political and socio-economic development of Nzemaland.



The move, is to among other things, entrench Ghana's democratic dispensation and eliminate the culture of silence.



This came to light at Awiaso during a meeting with the Overlord of Nzemaland, King Kaku Aka III and operators of some media houses in the Nzema East Municipality, Ellembelle District and Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.



The meeting afforded him the opportunity to demand from the media internally crafted policies that govern their operations.



According to King Kaku Aka III, the FM stations needed to design their internally crafted policies to guide stakeholders to be abreast of the content of their programmes, news items and advertisements.



He realized that the internally crafted policies would afford the FM stations the opportunity to regulate the content of what form panelist discussion, serial callers and phone-in segments should take.



King Kaku Aka III expressed worry that some of the FM stations allowed some traditional rulers on their platforms to indict, malign and denigrate his stool with unsubstantiated allegations but his office is usually not allowed to rebut the allegations in the public domain.



The King said his intentions are clear and tailored to peace, love, unity to spearhead the rapid development of Nzemaland.



He used the occasion to appeal to the FM stations to use their medium to revive the Nzema language, history and culture.



According to the traditional ruler, he will always be guided by the constitution, guidelines by the National Media Commission (NMC) and the internally crafted policies of the FM stations.



King Kaku Aka urged the FM stations to use their media to draw the attention of oil and gas and mining companies in the area such as Ghana Gas, Tullow Oil, ENi Ghana, GNPC and Adamus Mines to fulfill their corporate social responsibility to the people.



Reacting to a statement by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Gas that Asokwa in Ashanti Region will benefit from Ghana Gas this year, the King said communities around the oil and gas enclave must benefit more from Ghana Gas and other oil companies in the area.



For their part, managers at the FM Stations in the Nzema area assured King Kaku Aka III of their readiness to operate within their internally crafted policies.



They also pledged to allow professionalism to guide them to ensure balance, fairness and accuracy in their media content.