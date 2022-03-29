King Kaku Aka III urges government to focus attention on Nzema

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The Overlord of Nzemaland in the Western Region, King Kaku Aka 111, has asked the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government to rejuvenate Nzemaland from its current economic predicament.



He noted with concern that though the Nzema area produced a chunk of resources such as Oil, Gas, Timber, Gold among others to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), yet indigenes of Nzemaland wallow in abject poverty and misery.



King Kaku Aka 111 known in private life as Mr. Isaac Ettie-Amihere, expressed these sentiments in an interview with this journalist at Nuba in the Jomoro Municipality of Ghana's Western Region.



His concerns come in the wake of the celebration of 65 years of Independence and the declaration of March as Ghana Month.



Tumivole Kaku Aka 111 bemoaned that 65 years after Independence, Nzema where two iconic founding fathers of Ghana: Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and George Paa Grant hail from, could not boast of any tangible development.



The Nzema King appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to focus his attention on the home of the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and fastrack development of the area.



Tumivole Kaku Aka 111 said Nzemas had suffered a lot after the unfortunate overthrow of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as most Nzemas were killed, tortured and others went into exile but they still continue to suffer in the midst of plenty.



He said currently Nzema as the food basket of the Western Region, produces resources such as Oil, Gas, Cocoa, Timber, Gold but the paradox is that Nzema is the poorest in the country.



Tumivole Kaku Aka 111 said descendants of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah were suffering as most of them wallow in abject poverty.



He reminded President Akufo-Addo not to forget about Nzemas adding that, "do not starve the hen that laid the golden eggs".



The famous Nzema King reminded the government to exert pressure on the contractor working from the Samenye barrier to New Town to speed up on construction works as the road network was in a very deplorable state.



"The Oil and Gas are found in Nzema but it beats my imagination that people in the area continue to wallow in abject poverty, poor structures for schools, poor road network being exacerbated by the teeming unemployed youth", he said.



Tumivole Kaku Aka 111 asked the government to give a sizeable quota of Nzemas to be trained and employed in the Oil and Gas industry to mitigate the hardships they bear with the oil find.



Tumivole Kaku Aka 111 called on the government to resuscitate the Osagyefo Power Barge at Effasu in the Jomoro area to make it economically viable.



He paid glowing tribute to former President Jerry John Rawlings, Mr. Kojo Tsikata, and former President, John Agyekum Kufuor for being instrumental in relocating the Osagyefo Power Barge from Tema to Effasu.



The Nzema King said the Osagyefo Power Barge is currently in a state of deterioration demands urgent attention from the government.



He also urged the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Culture to team up with traditional rulers to revive and rejuvenate the Ghanaian culture, tradition, and history to project the concept of the African personality.