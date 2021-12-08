King Fallou and Kojoweb feature DJ Skelewu on party anthem ‘Alomo & Lime’

Music of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

For their joint new single, the two recruit DJ Skelewu to create an opportune Afrobeat song that is big on party energy and perfect for night crawlers.



With lovely weather, scores of activity and the bubbly ambience of Christmas just around the corner, King Fallou and Kojoweb’s aptly titled ‘Alomo & Lime’ is as dynamic as the sought-after tonic it is meant to uphold. It is engaging and boasts a dance production that’s irresistibly good.



According to King Fallou and Kojoweb, ‘Alomo & Lime’ was a product of their eagerness to put listeners into a loop of excitement this festive season, ‘’We needed a song to be the life of Accra’s soon-to-be super busy nightlife and this release is exactly that’’.



‘Alomo & Lime’ couldn’t have come at a better time and with lyrics that point to the obvious – ‘’If you no get capa dey your side’’, the new song is a shot in the arm for party aficionados only. But don’t get forgetful. The song requires a sober mind to groove to, so drink responsibly as you gently sink into its amazing vibe.



