King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter

King Charles III spoke, via telephone, with a number of world leaders in connection to the funeral of his late mother and former monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
Among others, he spoke to political leaders and some royal leaders with close ties with the British monarchy.
According to a list shared by Cameron Walker, a Royal Reporter with GN News, King Charles spoke to the ‘King of Ashanti,’ as well as Presidents of Ghana, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt and Prime Minister of Bangladesh.
President Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo have been spotted in London along with other world leaders attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
A formal invitation to the Asantehene was also formally invited via the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, FCO. A later report indicates that the Asantehene also communicated his inability to attend the funeral.
